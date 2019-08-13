New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce results of its Final and Foundation Examination by today or tomorrow.

Candidates who appeared for the Final (Old and New course) and Foundation Exam can check their results, once announced, on the following official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Results can also be checked using the SMS facility.

How to check the result on the official websites:

Candidates will first have to navigate to one of the three official websites mentioned above. Once there, proceed as follows:

Step 1: On the homepage, click on the ‘CA Final Result’

Step 2: Enter your registration number or PIN along with your roll number

Step 3: Submit the details you have entered’

Step 4: Check your result

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

How to check the result via SMS:

Type the following code: CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (which is the six-digit final examination roll number of the candidate). Once done, send it to 58888 (for all mobile services across India).

The aforementioned code is for the Old course exam. For the New course, type CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX.

For the Foundation exam result, use the code CAFND (space) XXXXXX.

The CA Exam 2019 was held in the months of May-June 2019.

What is ICAI?

Headquartered in New Delhi, the ICAI is the national professional accounting body of India. It was set up on July 1, 1949, as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament to regulate the profession of chartered accountancy in India.