New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a new notice which deals with the modifications made in the eligibility criteria for All India Entrance Examination for Admission(AIEEA-PG) and All India Competetive exams(AICE-JRF/SRF PhD) exams.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 For Private Students: CBSE Releases Admit Card. Here’s How to Download

NTA has announced that students belonging to the non-accredited colleges/programmes can appear for the India Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exams under some specific rules. The exam is scheduled to be held in the month of September 2021. The candidates who are interested can check the official notice of NTA ICAR 2021 on icar.nta.ac.in. Also Read - NEET 2021 Admit Card: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Link Tomorrow | Important Details Here

The agency has also provided a list of colleges and programs that candidates can refer to and later apply for the entrance examination of AICE and AIEEA. Also Read - CBSE Soon to Launch Portal For Schools to Prepare List of Candidates For Board Exams 2022, Sanyam Bhardwaj Writes to Principals

The official notice reads, “Considering acute COVID-19 pandemic situation and its impact on applicant universities, the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (ICAR) has decided that students from those non-accredited colleges/programmes (please refer list attached), where Self Study Reports (SSRs) for accreditation have been submitted to the Council on or before 17th August 2021 may appear in AIEEA to be conducted by NTA for the Academic Session 2021-22.”

The candidates must note that this is not the first time that NTA ICAR 2021 eligibility criteria are being modified. Even before, the exam conducting body partially modified the criteria, giving a one-time opportunity to certain students to appear for AIEEA, AICE exams. However, no other criteria were changed and the rest were to be followed as per the original NTA ICAR 2021 notice. The registration process or NTA ICAR 2021 is still going on. Recently, the application deadline window for the two exams was extended. The fee payment dates were also extended for NTA ICAR 2021 exam.