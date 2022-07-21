The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited application for the ICAR Entrance Examinations 2022. The candidates who are interested must note that the ICAR 2022 registration process has been opened by the agency on July 20, 2022 on the official websites -nta.ac.inand icar.nta.nic.in.Also Read - ICAR Entrance Examinations 2022: NTA Begins Registration Process For UG, Other Courses

Visit the official website – icar.nta.nic.in

Click on the link which reads ‘ICAR Registration 2022’

Register yourself on the portal and fill in the form

Upload all documents asked and pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the form and download it for future references.

Take a printout, if needed

ICAR 2022: Key Details

All India Entrance Exam for Admissions, AIEEA will be conducted for UG and PG courses at accredited Agriculture Universities.

The All India Competitive Examination, AICE is conducted for PhD admissions under the ICAR AU system.

NTA will conduct the UG, PG Entrance Exam and the PhD entrance Exam for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The last date to apply for ICAR 2022 entrance exams is August 19, 2022.

The ICAR Entrance exams would be conducted in CBT mode and candidates would be given objective type MCQ’s to answer.

The duration of the AIEEA UG exam would be 120 minutes (2 hours) and for the AIEEA PG and AICE exams

Candidates would be given 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes) for the exam.

The AIEEA UG exam would be conducted in both English and Hindi whereas the AICE exam will be held only in English.

The date for the exams will be announced by NTA once the registration process closes in August.