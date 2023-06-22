Home

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Correction Window Date, Exam Schedule

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Registration: The NTA will be conducting the exam in approximately 89 Cities across the country.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE 2023 Application Form Last Date Extended till June 23, Register on icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) to postgraduate and PhD programmes tomorrow, June 23, 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of NTA ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in. As soon as the registration process closes, NTA will publish the admit card and advance city slip. The date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Application: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Brochure: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Application: Check Detailed Schedule Here

Online submission of application form through website https://icar.nta.nic.in: 23.06.2023 (Upto 11.50

PM) Last date for successful transactionof fee through credit/debit card/Net banking /UPI:23.06.2023 (Upto 11.50

PM Correction in particulars of application form on the website only: 25.06.2023 to 27.06.2023

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam Date

The NTA will be conducting the exam in approximately 89 Cities across the country. The date for ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG) & AICE – JRF/SRF (Ph.D)]- 2023 examination has been finalized.

ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG)]: July 9, 2023

ICAR Entrance Examinations [AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]: July 9, 2023

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Application: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in

Look for the link that reads, “Application For ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023/Application For ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023.”

Enter the registration details. Login again to your account and fill up the application form.

Submit the application form and pay the application fee.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website(s) at www.nta.ac.in https://icar.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.

