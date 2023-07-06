Home

Education

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023: NTA Releases Admit Card; Download From icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023: NTA Releases Admit Card; Download From icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023. While the AIEEA (PG) exam will commence at 10.00 AM, the time slot for AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam is 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

NTA issued city intimation slip for ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023 at the beginning of July.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put out the admit card for the AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) and ICAR AIEEA (PG) exam 2023. Eligible candidates can simply visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in and download their hall tickets by submitting the required credentials. Candidates should be aware that the exams are scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023. While the AIEEA (PG) exam will commence at 10.00 AM and will continue till 12.00 PM, the time slot for AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam is 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Trending Now

The official notification released by NTA reads, “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the Examination he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.”

You may like to read

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website nta.nic.in. Locate AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2023 admit card link on the homepage and click on it. The next step requires you to fill in the login details. Then, proceed to submit the details. Check the information on admit card and download it.

Candidates are suggested to cross-check the name, photograph, and signature on their admit cards. The call letter for the examinations holds great importance as it serves as proof of candidature and it is important that the information printed on it is accurate.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023: NTA Issues City Intimation Slip

It is pertinent to note that the NTA, at the beginning of this month, put out the city intimation slip for the All India Entrance Examination For Admission [AIEEA]-PG & All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(PhD)-2023. Eligible candidates can download the city intimation slip by visiting the official website. The NTA also released a statement saying, “Candidates will need their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth to download and access the ICAR 2023 exam city intimation slips.”

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2023

The NTA is conducting ICAR exams 2023 for candidates seeking admission to 75 agricultural universities across the country. This includes 64 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural and fisheries universities, three central agricultural universities, four central universities and four ICAR-deemed universities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES