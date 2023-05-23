Home

ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 Registration Begins At icar.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Apply and Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now fill and submit the ICAR AIEEA 2023 registration form on the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

The ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission is conducted every year by the NTA for candidates seeking admission to more than 15,000 UG and 11,000 PG seats across 75 agricultural universities in India.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 is June 16 up to 5 PM. The deadline for successful transaction of fee via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI is June 16 up to 11:50 PM.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2023: Key Details

NTA has commenced the online application process for ICAR AIEEA 2023.

The correction in particulars of the ICAR AIEEA 2023 application form can be done from June 18 to June 20.

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 will be conducted in the English language only.

The exam will be administered in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA PG 2023 for a duration of 120 minutes.

The exam paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQ) and cross-matching type questions.

There will be a total of 160 questions which includes 150 MCQ and 10 cross-matching questions.

ICAR AIEEA 2023: HOW TO APPLY

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

Scroll down to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section and locate the ‘Application For ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023’ link.

Click on the link to access the application portal.

Click on ‘new registration’ and provide the necessary details to create your account.

Upload the required scanned documents as per the instructions provided.

Proceed to pay the prescribed application fee through the available payment options.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Make sure to keep a copy of the completed ICAR form for your records.

