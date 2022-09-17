ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA)-PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(Ph.D)- 2022 on September 20, 2022. The admit card for the same has been released today, September 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 and AICE Ph.D. Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to log in with their application numbers, and dates of birth in order to download the admit card.Also Read - REET Result 2022 to Be Declared Soon; Check Steps to Download Scores at reetbser2022.in

Check Exam Dates Here

AIEEA(PG) : 20th September 2022 (Morning Session)

: 20th September 2022 (Morning Session) AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D): 20th September 2022 (Afternoon Session)

How to Download ICAR AIEEA, AICE PG Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card – ICAR (PG) 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application numbers, and dates of birth.

Your ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 and ICAR Ph.D. Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Admit Card will not be sent by post. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts Till Oct 1 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Check Salary Here

Candidates are also advised to keep checking the NTA website(s) https://icar.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for any update in this regard. For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write toNTA at icar@nta.ac.in. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in. Details Inside