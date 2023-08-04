Home

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 Answer Key Out, Challenge Window Open At icar.nta.nic.in

AIEEA answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for postgraduate and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF or SRF (PhD). Candidates can access the ICAR AIEEA 2023 answer key through the official website of ICAR at https://icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA (PG)/ AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) Entrance Exam was conducted on July 09.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer key is for postgraduate and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF or SRF (PhD). Candidates can now visit the official website of ICAR at https://icar.nta.nic.in and access the ICAR AIEEA 2023 answer key. In order to access the answer key, candidates are required to login using their application number, password and date of birth. Candidates can compare the AIEEA answer key 2023 with the response sheet to calculate their score. Moreover, if a candidate has any query regarding the ICAR AIEEA answer key 2023, can raise objections on the ICAR AIEEA answer key challenge window by paying a fee on the official website within the restricted time period.

ICAR AIEEA (PG)/ AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) Entrance Exam was conducted on July 9 in 89 Cities across the country. The exam took place in two shifts, morning from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. As per the marking scheme, among the 120 questions, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official portal of ICAR NTA at https://icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Post that, click on the ‘Display of Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge for ICAR AIEEA (PG)’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, key in your login credentials using application number, date of birth and password.

Step 4: After successfully logging in, AIEEA answer key 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download AICE JRF SRF Answer Key.

ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2023: How To Challenge Answer Key

If candidates have any objection related to the answer key, they can submit their objections to the NTA with supporting documents. NTA will then review the objections and take a final decision on the matter. Here are the steps below to raise objections:

Step 1: Download AICE JRF SRF Answer Key and check the question ID you want to challenge.

Step 2: Fill in the question ID in the challenge application, upload the supporting documents and make the payment.

For additional details and queries related to AIEEA (PG)/ AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) answer key, candidates are advised to contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or mail at icar@nta.ac.in.

