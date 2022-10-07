ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key at icar.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) 2022 for postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. To access the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 answer key, a candidate must enter his/her application number and password/date of birth.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link, Steps to Check Here

Registered Candidates are allowed to raise objections, if any, against the ICAR PG answer key till October 8(tomorrow) by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Below are the steps and a direct link to check the ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key. Follow the steps given below.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD ICAR AIEEA PG Answer KEY 2022

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key Important Dates

Display of question paper, responses, and provisional answer keys of AIEEA (PG) and AICE(JRF/SRF)-Ph.D 2022: October 06.10.2022 to October 08 Last date for payment of fee: October 08 ( Upto 11.50 PM)

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ICAR AIEEA PG Answer KEY 2022

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display of answer keys of AIEEA – PG 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, or date of birth.

Your ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Help line number 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in. For more details, go through the official website.