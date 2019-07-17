ICAR AIEEA Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results for the Indian Council of Agriculture Research All India Entrance Examination (ICAR AIEEA) today on July 17. The candidates can check their ICAR AIEEA 2019 results by visiting the official websites at ntaicar.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The NTA had scheduled to release the ICAR UG and PG results on July 17, 2019. The final answer keys for the same as well as PhD examinations have already been released.

Follow the steps below to check your ICAR AIEEA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA, i.e., ntaicar.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to access your account and view the result.

Step 4: Your result will display on your screen. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

The AIEEA examination was conducted by ICAR for UG and PG admissions in 75 agricultural universities in the country. A total of 15,000 graduates, 11,000 postgraduates and 2,500 PhD seats are filled every year through the examination. The ICAR AIEEA examination was conducted on July 1, 2019.