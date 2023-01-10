Home

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment List Soon at icarexam.net | Check Key Details Here

The candidates must note that they can upload their documents by January 12 and colleges will take out the online document verification process by January 14.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is likely to release the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022 round 3 seat allotment list soon. The candidates who are waiting for the list must note that the ICAR AIEEA UG result will be available at icarexam.net.

Here are some of the key details:

Candidates can upload their documents by January 12

Colleges will take out the online document verification process by January 14.

The document re-submission process and verification of re-submitted or remaining documents by the universities will be closed on January 16, 2023.

The seat acceptance fee must be paid by candidates before January 17.

The universities will have until January 17, 2023, to complete the fee reconciliation and online reporting.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the list

Visit the official website at icarexam.net.

Click on the “Applicant Login” section and enter the application number, password and security code.

Then click on the “Login” tab.

ICAR AIEEA UG round 3 seat allotment result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.