ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022) today, October 02, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the ICAR AIEEA UG result 2022 by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. NTA conducted the ICAR UG examination between September 13 to September 15, 2022.Also Read - JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check at josaa.nic.in

NTA released the ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2022 on September 21. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till September 23, 2022. The candidates are required to download their ICAR AIEEA UG Scorecard using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website. Also Read - BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer key 2022 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here

DIRECT LINK: Download ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022

How To Download ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads “Download Score Card AIEEA (UG) – 2022 ”available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth. Your AIEEA UG result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the AIEEA UG scorecard 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and ( icar.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates. Also Read - CUET PG Result to NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Important Education Events For This Week