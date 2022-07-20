ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations-2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the ICAR’s website, icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill out the ICAR 2022 Application form is August 19, 2022. “National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2022 for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23,” reads the official notice.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; Check Top Architecture Colleges In India

Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form through Website: July 19 to August 19, 2022

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: August 19, 2022

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only*: August 21 to 23, 2022

How to Fill ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill out the application form.

Visit the official website — icar.nta.nic.in

Depending upon your course, click on the registration link available on the homepage.

For Undergraduate courses, click on the Registration For ICAR AIEEA (UG) – 2022 link.

Register yourself by filling in the required details.

Login again using the system-generated application number and password.

Fill the AIEEA application form.

Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the ICAR AIEEA application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Exam Duration, Other Details

Language of the paper

English and Hindi – for AIEEA-(UG)

English only – for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)

Duration

Date(s) of exam: Will be announced on the NTA website later

Mode of exam: Computer Based Test (CBT Mode)

150 minutes for AIEEA (UG)

120 minutes forAIEEA (PG) AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.