ICAR IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022: The ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination for the posts of Assistant. Candidates can download the IARI ICAR Admit Card 2022 through the official website, iari.res.in. This year, the preliminary computer-based test for the post of Assistant will be conducted on July 29, 2022.

The exam is scheduled to be held in four shifts. The exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. "The admit card for the post of Assistant will be available for download from 26th July 2022 onwards. Candidates may login to the portal on IARI website for downloading the admit card," reads the official website. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the ICAR IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022.

How to Download ICAR IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) at iari.res.in.

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment Cell section.

Now click on the Assistant Admit Card option given under the Notice Board section.

Enter the login credentials such as user ID and password.

Your ICAR IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

One can also check the examination schedule HERE . Through this recruitment drive, a total of462 vacant pots will be filled in the organization. For more details, check the official website of ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).