ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022 Out at iari.res.in; Direct Link Here

ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022 at iari.res.in: Candidates can download the ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022 by visiting the official website at iari.res.in.

IARI Assistant Result 2022: The ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has declared the result for the preliminary examination for the post of Assistant. Candidates can download the ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022 by visiting the official website at iari.res.in. The preliminary computer-based test was held on July 29, 2022.

The preliminary exam was held in four shifts. The exam was conducted from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Shortlisted candidates are required to appear for IARI Assistant Mains Exam 2023. The main examination dates will be announced in due course.

Direct Link: Download ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022

How to Download ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022?

Visit the official website of ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) at iari.res.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Recruitment Cell section.

Now click on the “Declaration of Result of CBT(Preliminary) for the post of Assistant-2022” link.

Enter the login credentials such as user ID and password.

Your ICAR IARI Assistant Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 462 vacant pots will be filled in the organization. For more details, check the official website of ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).