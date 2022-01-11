ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Candidates applying for ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Technician. However, the last date to apply for the posts has been extended till January 20, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the posts was January 10, 2022.Also Read - TN PWD Recruitment 2022: Registration For 500 Posts Begins From Today on tn.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website of IARI, iari.res.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 vacant posts will be filled.

Important Dates

The online application commenced from December 18, 2021.

The last date to apply online is January 20, 2022.

The date of online objective type examination (CBT): Between January 25, 2021, to February 05, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Total: 641 Posts

General: 286

SC: 93

ST: 68

OBC: 133

EWS: 61

ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Technician posts must note that the maximum age limit is 30 years whereas the minimum age limit is 18 years.

ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Note, the applicants applying for the post should have passed matriculation, Class 10th from any recognized board. The exam will consist of Objective Type Questions, each carrying 4 multiple choice answers out of which candidates have to choose one correct response. Each question carries one mark. There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted. Candidates will be selected based on the performance of the online exam. Candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 21700 (Basic) along with the allowances Level 3 Index 1 (7th CPC).

Meanwhile, candidates can apply for the above posts through the direct link given here.

ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Click Here to fill the Application Form