The ICAR- National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM) is recruiting young professionals for 6 vacant posts. The candidates who are interested can visit the official website for all the latest updates. These vacancies are available in various projects and Divisions at ICAR- NAARM, Hyderabad. Also Read - GATE 2021 Mock Test Link Activated At gate.iitb.ac.in, Check Details Here

The candidates must note that the conducting body is organizing walk-in-interview to shortlist candidates for the recruitment on December 21 & 22, 2020. The official notification is available on the website i.e. naarm.org.in. Also Read - 'We Need Jobs': Twitterati Marks PM Modi's Birthday As 'National Unemployment Day', Here's Why

The vacancies of Young Professionals are announced under PME Cell, Training Unit, Director’s cell and two projects. These projects are – “Agricultural Information Retrieval and Management for Research and Education (PJTSAU project)” and “Agri-warehousing Management (MANAGE Project)”. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2020: Time to Appreciate Our Teachers Because Adapting to New Technology is Not Easy

Documents to carry:

The candidates will have to carry the application form available in the notification with them.

All the original certificate, passport-size photograph for the verification

No separate call letter will be issued regarding the interview

The interview for PME Cell, Training Unit, Director’s cell is on December 21, 2020, at 09:00 AM. For the PJTSAU & MANAGE project, the interview is scheduled for December 22, 2020 at 09:00 AM.

ELIGIBILITY:

PME cell:

Candidates applying for PME cell must have a postgraduate degree in Agriculture Sciences.

A graduation degree in Engineering/ Technology (Computer Sciences/ Information Technology) is required for Training Unit Young Professionals.

To apply for the Director’s Cell, candidates must have a post-graduation degree in Agricultural Sciences.

PJTSAU Project

Applicants applying for Young Professionals in PJTSAU Project should have a graduation degree in Engineering/ Technolgy (Computer Sciences/ Information Technology).

A postgraduation degree in Agricultural Science preferably in Agricultural extension is required for Young Professionals in MANAGE Project.