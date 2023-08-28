ICAR PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2023 Out At icar.nta.nic.in, How To Download

Home

ICAR PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2023 Released at icar.nta.nic.in, Download Link Inside

The Final Answer Key for ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) exams have been released. The exams were conducted on July 9.

ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) exams were conducted on July 9. (Representative image)

ICAR PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2023: The ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) AIEEA (PG) and All India Competitive Examinations Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship (PhD) 2023 final answer keys have been released today, August 28 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) exams can visit the official website of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at icar.nta.nic.in and download the final answer key 2023. The ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) exams were conducted on July 9. The exams took place in 144 centers across 88 cities.

It is to be noted that both the exams were held in different shifts. The AIEEA PG exam was held in the morning shift, it started from 10 am and ended at 12 noon whereas the AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam was conducted in the afternoon shift. It began at 3 pm and ended at 5 pm. Other than this, 33,828 candidates appeared for the exam this year from a total of 37,119 candidates who registered for the exam.

ICAR PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official portal of Indian Council of Agricultural Research at www.icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on ‘click on AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD)- 2023 final answer key’ link on the home page

Step 3: Post this, the ICAR PG, PhD final answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

Step 5: Take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

Direct link to ICAR PG, PhD final answer key

Under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, supervising, and managing agricultural research and education in the entire country.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at www.icar.nta.nic.in.

