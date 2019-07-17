ICAR Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Exam on Wednesday. Candidates who attempted the exam are advised to check the official websites, i.e., ntaicar.nic.in and icar.org.in for any updates.

Once the results are declared, an online counselling schedule will be released. The schedule will not be released by the NTA. A report quoted NTA as saying, “No representation for re-evaluation/re-checking of answer scripts shall be entertained after the declaration of results because candidates are given the opportunity to evaluate their own recorded responses and challenge discrepancies if any before finalizing final answer key and declaration of the result.”

An exam notice on the official website read: “Single overall merit-rank list shall be prepared by ICAR. In the event of candidates getting equal marks in the Entrance Examination, relative merit will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in the main subjects Mathematics (PCM)/ Biology (PCB)/ Agriculture (ABC/ PCA) in AIEEA-UG Examination. In the event of tie again, a candidate, higher in age, would be rated higher in merit.”

Notably, the NTA has released the answer key of the ICAR Entrance Exam 2019. It has also finished the formalities regarding the answer key challenges faced by the candidates. The result that a candidate will secure is based on the final answer key.

In total, as many as 2,36,931 candidates had registered for the undergraduate courses (UG ICAR AIEEA), while 31,486 registered candidates had opted for postgraduate courses (PG ICAR AIEEA). Besides, a total of 8,374 candidates had registered for ICAR’s Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) exams.