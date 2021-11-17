ICAR Rank List 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR Rank list on Wednesday. Along with the Rank List, the NTA will also release the Counselling schedule for the admission process.Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply For TGT, Other Posts at ssschittorgarh.com | Details Here

Eligible candidates can check the rank list as well as the counselling schedule on the official websites icar.org.in, icar.nta.ac.in. The examination was held on Sept 7, 8,9, and 17. Based on the ICAR Result 2021 and the rank list, the admission process will be conducted. Earlier, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has announced the ICAR Result 2021 of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses on Oct 24, 2021.

ICAR Result 2021 Rank List: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR which is icar.org.in, or icar.nta.ac.in.

Now click on the link that reads, ” ICAR AIEEA UG/ PG/ PhD 2021 Rank-Merit list link” available on the homepage.

A document in PDF format will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF file of the rank list.

Take the printout of the ICAR Rank List 2021 for future reference.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research will follow a defined formula in order to prepare the rank list. To break a tie occurring between more than one candidate with the same rank, the council will consider the candidate’s Cumulative Grade Point Average(CGPA) score in the eligibility exam and age.

The qualifying candidates will have to upload the necessary documents for verification and pay the required amount as admission fees. Candidates must keep track of the official website to get more updates on ICAR Result 2021, rank List, and counselling schedule.