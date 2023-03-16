Home

ICG Navik GD Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Date, City at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

The Date of Birth of the candidates appearing for the Stage-I examination will be cross-checked/verified.

ICG Navik Admit Card 2023: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the exam date and city for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) today, March 16, 2023. Candidates can check their IGC Navik GD exam city slip 2023 by visiting the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. It is to be noted that the ICG Navik GD Admit Card 2023 will release 72 to 48 hours prior to the date of examination.

“Exam Date and name of Exam City for ICG (CGEPT) – 02/2023 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 72 to 48hrs prior to date of exam,” reads the official notification.

The Date of Birth of the candidates appearing for the Stage-I examination will be cross-checked/verified with the Identity proof brought/as uploaded by the candidates which was mentioned in the E-admit card by the applicant. If on any identity proof, the Date of Birth is not mentioned in the respective ID proof then the same will not be checked.

Check ICG Navik Exam Date, City 2023 – Direct Link

How to Download ICG Navik Admit Card 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps as given below.

Visit the website of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Click on the “Join ICG as enrolled Personnel (CGEPT),” section.

Now go to ‘Candidate’s Login.

Enter your login credentials such as email id, password, and captcha code.

Your ICG Navik Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Candidates will be allowed to enter in the examination hall only if they are in possession of documents as mentioned above. The name of the candidate & Date of Birth mentioned in the E-admit card has to be same as per the ID card (detailsas mentioned in the E-admit card) failing which their candidature will be cancelled,” reads the official notification.

List of Documents You Need to Carry

At the time of the exam, you must bring the following mandatory documents at the examination center positively failing which your candidature will be cancelled: –

Valid original identity proof as submitted in application/ mentioned in E-admit card.

01 coloured back-to-back printout of E-admit card (black & white not allowed).

02 in no. passport size colour photograph with similar facial features as uploaded in the online application. For more details, check the official website of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) .

