ICG Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline For 350 Navik/ Yantrik Posts Extended; check joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for 350 Navik/Yantrik posts till September 27. They are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300 at the time of registration.

The last date for ICG recruitment has been extended till September 27.

ICG Recruitment 2023: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has extended the last date for online applications for the Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. Candidates who were not able to register can now visit the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and apply for the posts. They should keep in mind that the deadline for form submissions is till September 27, 2023. It is important to note that the ICG recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 350 posts in the department.

“The last date for submission of application form for CGEPT-01/2024 batch has been extended till 27 September 23 (till 17:00),” the official notification read.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Yantrik (Electronics): 15

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25

Yantrik (Electrical): 20

Aspirants can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and other related details in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard here.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

Candidates applying for the offered post are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300 at the time of registration. However, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe individuals, the application fee is exempted.

ICG Recruitment 2023: How To Apply For ICG Navik/ Yantrik posts 2023

Step 1: Visit the official portal of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the ICG Navik/ Yantrik 2023 application link.

Step 4: After this register and login to apply for the offered posts.

Step 5: Once done, fill out the form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee and hit submit.

Step 7: Download the application form for further use.

Direct link to ICG Navik/ Yantrik posts 2023 is here.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

Candidates should keep in mind that the selection of recruits will be based on an all-India order of merit on their performance. They shall qualify in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification round. Additionally, they must have a satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.

In case of queries or other related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

