ICG Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins At joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG Recruitment 2023: Registration For 350 Posts Begins At joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in; Direct Link Inside

ICG Recruitment 2023: Candidates between the age cap 18- 22 years can apply for 350 vacant posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 22.

The last date to apply for ICG Recruitment 2023 is September 22.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Online applications for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik have been invited by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). Candidates willing to register for the vacancies can visit the official website of ICG at – joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and apply for the same. It is important to note that the last date to apply for the vacancies is September 22 upto 5:30 PM. The ICG Recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 350 posts in the Indian Coast Guard.

Among the offered posts by the department, there are 260 vacancies for the Navik (general duty) post. In addition to that, for the Navik (domestic branch) post, there are 30 vacancies, and for the Yantrik (mechanical) post, there are 25 seats. Lastly, for the Yantrik (Electrical) and Yantrik (Electronics) posts, 20 and 15 seats are reserved, respectively.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post must be between the age cap of 18-22 years. However, upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidates must have passed Class 10 from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) to be eligible for the Navik (Domestic Branch) post.

Navik (General Duty): For the Navik (General Duty) post, candidates must have qualified 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: For this post, a candidate must have passed Class 10 from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Additionally, he/she should possess a diploma of duration 3 to 4 years approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in Electrical/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) /Mechanical / Electronics/ Engineering.

Candidates can check the pay scale, reservations/relaxations, and other details related to the post in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard mentioned below:

Link to the ICG recruitment notification.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

Candidates applying for the offered post are liable to pay an application fee of Rs 300 through the online mode at the time of registration. However, the application fee is exempted for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official ICG website at https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Online application for ‘CGEPT-01/2024 batch’ link

Step 4: After this, register yourself and login to apply for the recruitment

Step 5: Once done, fill out the form and upload all the essential documents as directed

Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Direct link to ICG Recruitment 2023

ICG Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates should keep in mind that recruits will be selected based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance. They shall pass the written examination, physical fitness test, final medicals at INS Chilka, and document verification round. Moreover, they must have a satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka to get recruited for the post.

In case of additional details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official portal of the Indian Coast Guard at – https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

