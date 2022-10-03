ICICI Bank HomeVantage Current Account: In a first-of-its-kind service by an Indian bank in the United Kingdom (UK), the ICICI Bank UK PLC is offering a bank account to Indian students aspiring to study in the UK called, ‘HomeVantage Current Account’ (HVCA). It is designed to meet every student’s banking requirements in the UK. The account comes with a VISA debit card that can be used anywhere in the world. This account is equivalent to a saving account in India. The new service enables Indian students who are moving from India to the UK while they are still in India itself.Also Read - HDFC Bank New SMS Banking Facility: Here's How It Will Help Consumers | FAQs Answered

One can open a bank account online or through the ICICI Bank UK iMobile app, without visiting an ICICI Bank branch. After opening the account, they can activate internet banking, mobile banking, and debit card. According to their preference, the physical debit card is delivered to their address in India or the UK.

Pratap Singh, Head Retail Banking, ICICI Bank UK PLC was quoted as saying to Livemint, "ICICI Bank UK has been serving the Indian diaspora for more than a decade with a range of personal, business and corporate banking services. We understand the unique banking requirements of students coming to the UK for further education and endeavour to make banking effortless for them. The digital account opening facility helps the Indian students with smooth onboarding to the UK bank account while they are still in India. The 'HomeVantage Current Account' and the VISA debit card helps them to take care of their day-to-day banking requirements in the UK. Students and their parents in India have a strong connect with ICICI Bank. We look forward to serving the needs of the students while they study in the UK, and their parents in India for facilitating their overseas banking needs in a convenient, safe and secure manner."