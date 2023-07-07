Home

ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Exam 2023 Begins July 15; Check Admit Card, Subject-Wise Schedule at icmai.in

ICAI CMA Exam Date 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is all set to conduct the examination for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) final and intermediate exams from Saturd

CISCE Board Exams 2023: ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet Released on cisce.org

ICAI CMA Exam Date 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is all set to conduct the examination for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) final and intermediate exams from Saturday, July 15, 2023. Candidates who applied for the exams are required to download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website – icmai.in. The candidates/students are advised to keep regularly in touch with the website of the Institute for further notifications and announcements relating to Examination of June 2023 and in case of any query or clarification can e-mail us only at exam.helpdesk@icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Exam Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

Day & Date FINAL

(Time: 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.) FINAL

(Time: 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.) PROGRAMME FOR SYLLABUS 2016 PROGRAMME FOR SYLLABUS 2022 Saturday,

15th July, 2023 Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13) Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13) Sunday,

16th July, 2023 Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17) Cost and Management Audit (P-17) Monday,

17th July, 2023 Strategic Financial Management (P-14) Strategic Financial Management (P-14) Tuesday,

18th July, 2023 Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18) Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18) Wednesday,

19th July, 2023 Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15) Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15) Thursday,

20th July, 2023 Cost & Management Audit (P-19) Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19) Friday

21st July, 2023 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16) Strategic Cost Management (P-16) Saturday,

22nd July, 2023 Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20) Electives (Any one of three Papers) :

(i) Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)

(ii) Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)

(iii) Entrepreneurship and Start up (P-20C)

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023: How to Download Hall Ticket For final, intermediate, Foundation Exams?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) at icmai.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘updates’ section.

Look for the link that reads, “Admit Card for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examination of June 2023 Term.”

Now, enter your registration number. Now, click on the login option.

Your ICMAI CMA admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

