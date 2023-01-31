Home

ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022 Out at icmai.in; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022: Registered candidates can check and download the ICAI CMA Foundation December result 2022 by visiting the official website at icmai.in.

ICAI CMA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for the CMA Foundation December 2022 examination today, January 31, 2023. Registered candidates can check and download the ICAI CMA Foundation December result 2022 by visiting the official website at icmai.in. ICMAI has also published a list of candidates who passed the CMA Foundation exam 2022.

Direct Link: Download ICAI CMA Foundation Result 2022

How to Download ICAI CMA Foundation Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) CMA at icmai.in.

Click on the Updates section.

Look for the link that reads, ‘Result for December 2022 Foundation Examination.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the registered identification number and click on the view result option.

Your CMA Foundation Result December 2022 will be available on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The name of the candidate, Roll number, Identification number, Status of the exam, and Total marks are some of the details that will be mentioned on the CMA Foundation scorecard. ICMAI conducted the CMA Foundation exam for December 2022 session on January 21. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.