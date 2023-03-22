Home

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Exam December Rank List 2022: Mohit Sukhani Tops Intermediate Exam; Full List Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the ICMAI CMA final and inter-exam December Result 2022/Rank List by visiting the official website at eicmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the rank list for the Cost Management Accounting (CMA) Intermediate & Final December 2022 term examination today, March 22, 2023. According to the ICMAI CMA December Rank List 2022, Mohit Sukhani has ranked first in ICMAI CMA December 2022 Intermediate exam. Meanwhile, Abhijith A secured the first position in CMA final exam. All those students who have appeared for the examination can download the ICMAI CMA final and inter-exam December Result 2022/Rank List by visiting the official website at eicmai.in.

Earlier on Tuesday ICMAI took to Twitter and wrote, “Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following link.” The top five scorers on the CMA final course rank list are all men. The ICMAI CMA Intermediate & Final December 2022 term examination result was declared on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following linkhttps://t.co/1HrHg757Bi — The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (@ICAICMA) March 21, 2023

ICMAI CMA December Result 2022: Check ICMAI CMA Intermediate Toppers List

The Provisional Rank List for the Intermediate Examination of December 2022 term of examination is given below. Mohit Sukhani Akshay Dilip Jain Siva Reddy Sanikommu Abdul Qadir Bahula Sathyamurthy Chodavarapu Aditya Bharadwaj Subhashini R Vikash Kumar Poddar Shalini G Himanshu Kapoor ICMAI CMA December Result 2022: Check ICMAI CMA Final toppers List The Provisional Rank List for Final Examination of December 2022 term of examination. Abhijith A Kanhaiyya Kumar Neel Koresh Christian Mohit Pradeep C R Hetvi Bhavesh Adhikari Vishal Jain Deepak Jain Kankariya Jaykumar Pravinbhai Chauhan Prerna ICMAI CMA Intermediate Toppers List PDF – Link To download the CMA final and inter results, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration numbers. “Result of December 2022 term of Intermediate and Final Examination will also be available in Digilocker soon,” reads the official statement. The CMA exam 2023 rank list includes information such as candidates’ names, roll numbers, registration numbers, and name of the city. For more details, go through the official website.

