ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Exam Result 2022 Download Link: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India(ICAI) has declared the CMA Inter and final exam result for the June 2022 session today, September 27, 2022. All those students who have appeared for the examination can download the ICMAI CMA final and inter exam result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in. To access the CMA final and inter results, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her identification numbers.

"Result of June 2022 term of Intermediate and Final Examination will also be available in Digilocker soon," reads the official website. For the convenience of the student, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the ICMAI CMA Scores.

Direct LINK: Click Here to Download ICMAI CMA Result 2022

How to Download ICMAI CMA Inter/ Final June Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) at icmai.in. On the homepage, click on the “Result” section. Now click on the “result” option under the examination sections. Now click on the link that reads, “Result for June 2022 for Inter & Final Examination.” Enter the login credentials such as the registration number and click on the display result option. Your ICMAI CMA Inter Result 2022/ ICMAI CMA Final Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for more updates.