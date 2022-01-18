ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared the ICMAI CMA result 2021-22 for the foundation exam on its official website, i.e., icmai.in. As per an official release, the ICMAI CMA result has been declared for foundation exams that were held in December 2021. Applicants can check their CMA exam results now by logging into the website. Candidates must note that there is a certain minimum qualifying marks requirement too for them to clear CMA exam results. Those who have not managed to score the cut, will not be considered qualified for these exams. The official authorities have released the results for the foundation module only and ICMAI CMA results in 2021-22, for other exams like Intermediate, will be released later.

A step-by-step guide on how to check and download the scorecard for ICMAI CMA Result 2021-22