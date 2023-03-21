Home

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Exam December Result 2022 Declared at eicmai.in; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the ICMAI CMA final and inter-exam December Result 2022 by visiting the official website at eicmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result for the Cost Management Accounting(CMA) Intermediate & Final December 2022 term examination today, March 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the ICMAI CMA final and inter-exam December Result 2022 by visiting the official website at eicmai.in. ICMAI took to Twitter and wrote, “Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following link.”

Result for December 2022 for Inter & Final Examination is now available at the following linkhttps://t.co/1HrHg757Bi — The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (@ICAICMA) March 21, 2023

How to Download ICMAI CMA December Result 2022? Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) at eicmai.in .

. On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login credentials such as the registration result. Click on the ‘Display Result.”

Your ICMAI CMA Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICMAI CMA December Term Result 2022 – Direct Link

ICMAI CMA December Term Result 2022Notice – Direct Link

The details of the percentage of the candidates passed in the above said examinations are given below:

Serial No Candidate appeared for No of candidate

appeared No of candidate

passed % of pass 1 Group-I only 25159 4805 19.10 2 Group-II only 13823 3357 24.29 3 Both Groups

To download the CMA final and inter results, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration numbers. “Result of December 2022 term of Intermediate and Final Examination will also be available in Digilocker soon,” reads the official statement. The CMA exam 2023 inter and final result scorecard will include information such as candidates’ names, roll numbers, identification numbers, CMA inter and final syllabus year, paper-wise marks for each group of exams, status, and total marks obtained. For more details, go through the official website.

