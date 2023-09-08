Home

Education

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date: CMA Final, Inter July Scorecard, Pass Percentage Soon at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date: CMA Final, Inter July Scorecard, Pass Percentage Soon at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final examinations for the July 2023 session soon.

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date: CMA Final, Inter July Scorecard, Pass Percentage Soon at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date And Time: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final examinations for the July 2023 session soon. Going by the media reports, the CMA final, intermediate result 2023 will be announced on September 26. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 by visiting the official website – icmai.in. Along with the result, the Institute will release the CMA pass percentage.

Trending Now

CMA Answer Book Verification: Check Fee, Other Details Here

Candidates who are not satisfied with the secured marks will get an opportunity to get their CMA answer books verified within 30 days of the declaration of CMA result. The option for candidates to get their CMA (Certified Management Accountant) answer books verified within 30 days of the declaration of the CMA result is an important step in ensuring transparency and fairness in the examination process. This verification process allows candidates who are not satisfied with their exam results to request a review of their answer books to ensure that their answers have been accurately evaluated.

You may like to read

Those who ask for book verification must pay a charge of Rs 250. ICMAI will review the answer books for totalling errors and omissions in the assessment of responses if any exist. If an error on the part of the examiner is found and the candidate’s score increases, the verification fee will be returned. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to check the scorecard. Follow the process given below.

ICMAI CMA Result(Download Link to be active soon)

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date – Overview

ICMAI CMA Result Date and Time

Official Websites to Check

How to check the scorecard

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date And Time

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final examinations for the July 2023 session on September 26, 2023.

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: Official Websites to Check

icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Result 2023: How to Check?

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the ICMAI CMA final and inter-exam July Result 2023 by visiting the official website at . To download the CMA final and inter results, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration numbers.

Visit the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) at icmai.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘updates’ section. Enter the login credentials such as the registration result. Click on the ‘Display Result.” Your ICMAI CMA Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The CMA exam 2023 inter and final result scorecard will include information such as candidates’ names, roll numbers, identification numbers, CMA inter and final syllabus year, paper-wise marks for each group of exams, status, and total marks obtained. For more details, go through the official website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES