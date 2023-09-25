ICMAI CMA Result 2023 LIVE Updates: CMA Final, Inter July Scorecard, Cut-Off at icmai.in Today; Direct Link

Home

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 is expected to release today, September 25, 2023. Along with the ICMAI CMA July Session result, the Institute will release the CMA pass percentage at the official website – icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date And Time LIVE Updates: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is expected to declare the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final examinations for the July 2023 session today, September 25, 2023. Taking to X(formally Twitter), CMA HP Pappan announced the ICMAI CMA Inter and Final July Scorecard Date And Time. “Best wishes, my dearest ones@ICMAICMA , who appeared in the exam, awaiting results THANKS to Council and Examination Dept for their efforts By evening today, one should get results. Do share your outcome GOD BLESS Pappan Bhai,” reads the official notification. Students can download the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 by visiting the official website – . Along with the ICMAI CMA July Session result, the Institute will release the CMA pass percentage. Stay tuned to this live Blog for all the latest updates on ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date And Time, download link, how to check scorecard, and other details here.

