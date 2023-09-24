Home

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date: CMA Final, Inter July Scorecard Likely on Sept 26; How to Check

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website – icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date And Time: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is expected to declare the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) intermediate and final examinations for the July 2023 session on September 26. Students can download the ICMAI CMA Result 2023 by visiting the official website – . Along with the ICMAI CMA July Session result, the Institute will release the CMA pass percentage.

The CMA exam 2023 inter and final result scorecard will include information such as candidates’ names, roll numbers, identification numbers, CMA inter and final syllabus year, paper-wise marks for each group of exams, status, and total marks obtained. In order to download the CMA final and inter results, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration numbers and password. Check the step-by-step guide to download the results and scorecard.

CMAI CMA Result 2023: Official Websites to Check

digilocker

ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Date: How to Check CMA Final, Inter July Scorecard?

Visit the official website: Go to the official website of the relevant Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) at icmai.in.

Log in: Look for the “Login” or “Student Login” section on the website’s homepage. Enter your registration number and password.

Access the results: After logging in, navigate to the section that allows you to view or download your results. It may be labeled as “Examination Results” or something similar.

Enter details: You may be required to enter additional details, such as your roll number or date of birth, to access your results.

Download/print: Once your results are displayed, you can download and print them for your records.

For more details, visit the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

