New Delhi: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India, ICMAI has postponed its CMA June examination 2021 for the foundation intermediate and final courses. The institute on Monday issued a notification announcing the postponement of the examination. The new dates for the same examination will be announced soon on the official website of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on icmai.in.

Owing to the current state of the pandemic, the institute has the Institute of Cost Accountants of India has postponed the above-mentioned examination. “In view of the present acute pandemic situation arising out of the spread of covid-19, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the dates of conducting June 2021 term of examination of the institute are being rescheduled. The reschedule timetable for foundation intermediate and final course of June 2021 examinations will be announced soon,” the notification released by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India read.

“Those candidates who have already applied will be entitled to appear in the rescheduled examination and the candidates who cannot apply will be allowed to submit an online examination application form for the rescheduled CMA June examinations soon,” adds the Notification.

The candidates must note that the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India also extended the application submission date for ICMAI CMA June exams 2021. The new last date for application submission has not being announced yet.

Earlier the institute scheduled the last date of application submission on May 30 at the online website of ICMAI.