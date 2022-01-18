ICMR NIN Recruitment 2022: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Field Worker, Project Technician, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on or before 02 February 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —main.icmr.nic.in. For more details on the ICMR NIN Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For 186 Associate Professor Posts on du.ac.in | Details Inside

Project Field Worker: 13

Project Technician: 04

Project Field Attendant: 07

Project Field Worker: 12th Pass in Science subjects from recognized board and two years field/laboratory essential experience in Govt. recognized organization, or Bachelor in Nutrition/Social Work/Sociology/Antrhoplology/Psychology/Nursing from recognized university. Knowledge of local language written and spoken (Telugu).

Project Technician-III: 12th Pass in Science subjects and 2 years Diploma in Medical Lab Technician or

12th Pass in Science subjects and one year DMLT and one-year lab experience.

Project Field Attendant: High School or equivalent from recognized board. Experience in field knowledge of the local language (Telugu).

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 2, 2022, through the official website —main.icmr.nic.in. To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition.

ICMR NIN Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification