ICMR Recruitment 2022: Here’s a golden opportunity for youths looking to join the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Scientist-C posts. The last date to apply for the posts is June 5 till 5: 30 PM. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —recruit.icmr.org.in. A total of 18 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, salary, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Application Fee, Exam Dates, Steps to Apply

ICMR Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The last date to submit the Online Application: June 05, 2022

ICMR Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Scientist C: 18 Posts Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Soon; Read Details Here

Name of the posts

Scientist-C (Public Health and Entomology)

Scientist-C (Medical)

Scientist-E (Medical)

Scientist-C (Rodent breeding and experimentation)

Scientist-C (Non-human Primate Breeding and Experimentation)

Scientist-C (Equine Breeding and Experimentation)

Scientist – C (Sheep, Goat and Porcine Breeding and Experimentation)

Scientist – C (Veterinary Pathology)

Scientist – C (Veterinary Biochemistry or Biotechnology)

Scientist-C (Non-Medical)(Bioinformatics)

Scientist C (Non-Medical) (Biostatistics)

Scientist C (Non-Medical) (Applied Biology)

ICMR Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Pay Level-11 Rs.67,700-Rs.2,08,700 (pre-revised Grade pay-Rs.6600/-) Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 86 Data Entry Operator Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at becil.com

ICMR Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientist-C (Public Health and Entomology): First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognized University in Public Health Entomology. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification through the official notification shared below:

ICMR Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application Fee of Rs. 1500 (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) is required. SC / ST / Women / PWD / EWS candidates are exempted from application fee.

ICMR Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The shortlisting is based on criteria fixed by ICMR. In the first instance, all the candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria, in respect of age, educational qualifications, and experience, etc (wherever required) shall be short-listed.

ICMR Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before Jume 05, 2022, through the official website —recruit.icmr.org.in.