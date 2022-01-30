ICMR Recruitment 2022: Here’s a golden opportunity for youths looking to join the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Project Scientist-III/ Scientist C, DEO, Project Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the above-mentioned post from the official website of ICMR on main.icmr.nic.in. Applicants must apply through online mode on or before February 07, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Read below for eligibility, pay scale, and other details.Also Read - Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 Schedule Released at apsc.nic.in | Details Inside

Project Scientist-III/ Scientist C (Non- Medical): 01

Project Scientist-II/ Scientist B (Non- Medical): 01

Scientist B (Non- Medical): 02

Project Officer: 01

Project Officer (Technical): 01

Data Entry Operator –Grade C: 01

The last date for submission of online application: February 7, 2022.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Project Scientist-III/ Scientist C (Non-Medical): 1st class M.E/ M.Tech in Computer/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 4 Years of experience. Or 2nd class 1st class M.E/ M.Tech with Ph.D in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 4 Years of experience. Or 1st class B.Tech/MCA in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 6 Years of experience.

Project Officer: Graduate in any discipline with 5 years' experience of administration/finance and accounts work.

Project Officer (Technical): B. Tech in CSE/IT/ECE Or Related Discipline. With 1 year of experience.

Data Entry Operator Grade C: Bachelor's degree in Computer Application /IT/Computer Science from recognized institution/university.

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

ICMR Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Scientist B (Non-Medical): Rs 54300 per month

Project Officer: Rs 32000 per month

Project Officer (Technical)-Rs 32000 per month

Data Entry Operator –Grade C-01: Rs 31000 per month

How to Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 07, 2022, through the official website — main.icmr.nic.in.