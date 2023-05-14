Home

Education

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Today at results.cisce.org; Alternate Ways To Check 10th Marksheet

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Today at results.cisce.org; Alternate Ways To Check 10th Marksheet

CISCE ICSE Board Result 2023: Students can download the ICSE Class 10 mark sheet by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org.

Photo-India.com

CISCE ICSE Board Result 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 today at 3:00 PM. Students can download the ICSE Class 10 mark sheet by visiting CISCE’s website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org. To download the Class 10th mark sheet, a candidate must enter his/her unique identification and index numbers.

This year, the Board conducted the ICSE Board examination from February 27 to March 29, 2023. Due to high traffic during the result hours, the official website may not load properly, as was the case in previous years. In this circumstance, students can try various methods to check and view their results. Here are a few different ways to check CISCE ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 and CISCE ISC 12 Result 2023.

You may like to read

CISCE ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Through DigiLocker

Similar to previous years, the CISCE board exam result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and website – . Students must download the application and register to receive their results.

CISCE Class 10 12 Results through SMS

You can also check your result via SMS.

Open the SMS application on your phone. To get ICSE Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. To get ISC Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

CISCE Result 2023 on Official Website

This year around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12. Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33. This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

CISCE Result 2023: Logging Credentials Required to Check Result

Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha.

ICSE Board Results 2023: How To Check ICSE 10th Result 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at .

Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at . Step 2: Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage.

Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code.

Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code. Step 4: Your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 will be declared on the screen.

Your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 will be declared on the screen. Step 5: Download the CISCE ICSE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.