ICSE 10th Result 2023 Expected Next Week; Websites, Steps to Check Marksheet Here

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org, once declared.

ICSE 10th Result 2023 Soon at cisce.org; Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here.(Picture Used For Representation Only)

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination(ICSE) anytime soon. As per media reports, CISCE ICSE result 2023 is expected to be declared next week. However, an official notification regarding ICSE Result Date is expected soon. CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE – cisce.org, once declared. Media reports suggest that ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be announced after May 10, 2023. With the CBSE Class 10 Results approaching, CISCE is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 Results soon.

ICSE Result 2023 Expected Date And Time|| Here’s What Official Said

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the CISCE.

CISCE Result 2023: List Of Websites To Check ICSE Results 2023

How To Check ICSE 10th Result 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations( CISCE ) at .

Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations( ) at . Step 2: Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage.

Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code.

Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code. Step 4: Your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 will be declared on the screen.

Your will be declared on the screen. Step 5: Download the CISCE ICSE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the Board conducted the ICSE Board examination from February 27 to March 29, 2023. CISCE does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter. For more details, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.