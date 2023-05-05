Home

ICSE 10th Result 2023 Soon at cisce.org; Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here

ICSE 10th Result 2023 Soon at cisce.org; Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here.(Picture Used For Representation Only)

ISC, ICSE Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) will declare the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination(ICSE) and Indian School Certificate Examination(ISC) anytime soon. Once announced, students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 and ISC Class 12th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at https://cisce.org/. The results are expected to be declared in the month of May. However, an official notification regarding ICSE and ISC Result Date is expected soon.

ISC, ICSE Results 2023 Date – Expected Date And Time

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the CISCE.

Official Websites to Check ICSE Results 2023

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in

ICSE Results 2023 Date – Past Year Trends

YEAR FINAL RESULT DATE 2022 JULY 17 2021 JULY 24 2020 JULY 10 2019 MAY 7 2018 MAY 14

How to Check ISC, ICSE Result 2023?

To access the ICSE 10th Marksheet 2023, and ISC 12th Marksheet 2023, a registered student needs to enter his/her registration number, unique ID, and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at cisce.org. Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” Step 3: Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code. Step 4: Your ICSE and ISC Result 2023 will be declared on the screen. Step 5: Check your scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

In 2022, a total of 99.97 per cent of students have cleared the 10th exam successfully. Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi, and Kanishka Mittal topped the examination with 99.80 percent. This year, the Board conducted the Class 12th examination between February 13 to March 31, 2023. The ICSE Board examination was held from February 27 to March 29, 2023. CISCE does not undertake to retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter.

Note: Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the CISCE’s office not later than SEVEN days from the day of declaration of the ICSE Year 2023 Examination results.

Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificate (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental Examination in any ONE subject in which they have not secured the Pass Marks. However, the candidate should have secured the Pass Marks in English (Compulsory) and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartmental Examination. The entries of all such candidates will be submitted online to the CISCE by the Head of the school concerned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.