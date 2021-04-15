ICSE Exams 2021: After CBSE announced its decision on conducting board exams yesterday, all eyes are now set on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) as the board is likely to announce its decision on holding exams today. “Due to COVID situation, CISCE will take a decision regarding ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams,” News18 quoted the CISCE as saying in an official statement. If not today, the council is likely to announce the decision on conducting of the board exams (ICSE and ISC) at the soonest. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Exam Cancelled, Netizens Now Urge Other States To Call Off Board Exams, Share Funny Memes

The CBSE yesterday cancelled the Class 10th board exams while postponing the exams for class 12th amid the raging pandemic situation in the country. A decision on fresh dates for CBSE Class 12 board exams will be taken on June 1, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said. Soon after the announcement, students of other boards took to social media to request cancellation/postponement of exams in view of the second wave of pandemic in the country.

The students who are preparing for ISCE and ISC are anticipating a decision in line with that of CBSE. The candidates are also asked to keep a check on the official website of CISCE on ICSE, ISC Exams 2021 latest updates.

As per the current schedule, the ICSE or Class 10 exam would begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on April 8 and would end on June 18, 2021. The ICSE, ISC Exam date sheet was released on March 1, 2021.