ICSE Board Exam 2021: Attention students! The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today said that Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 students will have an option to opt out from appearing in the ICSE exam. In short, the class 10 students who would be appearing for ICSE exam this year will have an option to not give the exam.

Notably, the CISCE today postponed class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) board exams due to Coronavirus surge in the country. The announcement is a breather for students who have been demanding postponement of ICSE Board exams amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus surge. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

“The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021,” the board said in a statement.

The decision came after CBSE cancelled the class 10 exams and postponed the class 12 exams days ago.

As per initial schedule released by the CISCE, the ICSE or Class 10 exam were supposed to start on May 4, while ISC or Class 12 exam were slated to be conducted on April 8. However, after the board’s recent decision, the final dates for ICSE, ISC Board exams will be announced in the first week of June. Students are requested to keep a tab on india.com for the latest updates on CISCE board exams (ICSE, ISC) 2021.

Last year as well, exams had to be stopped midway owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.