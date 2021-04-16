ICSE Board Exams 2021: The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) board exams amid Coronavirus surge in the country, in line with CBSE’s decision. Notably, the Council will announce the fresh dates for ICSE Board class 10 and class 12 board exams in the first week of June. The announcement is a breather for students who have been demanding postponement of ICSE Board exams amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus surge. Also Read - Why CBSE Class 12 Exam Was Not Cancelled? Latest Updates Students Must Know

“The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021,” the board said in a statement.

As per initial schedule released by the CISCE, the ICSE or Class 10 exam were supposed to start on May 4, while ISC or Class 12 exam were slated to be conducted on April 8. However, after the board’s recent decision, the final dates for ICSE, ISC Board exams will be announced in the first week of June. Students are requested to keep a tab on india.com for the latest updates on CISCE board exams (ICSE, ISC) 2021.

Last year as well, exams had to be stopped midway owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to this, the CBSE had cancelled the Class 10th board exams and postponing the exams for class 12th due to the raging pandemic situation in the country. Announcing the decision, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that a decision on fresh dates for CBSE Class 12 board exams will be taken on June 1. Following the announcement, students of other boards had taken to social media requesting cancellation/postponement of exams.