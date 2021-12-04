ICSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2021: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Specimen Paper for Class 10 Maths has been released by experts. The sample papers are available as PDF files. The ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper will be conducted on Monday by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations.Also Read - DU Admission Big Update: University To Put Out Special Cut-Off List for UG Courses

The students must know that the Class 10 Maths Paper for Term 1 would be held for 40 marks and for 1.5 hours. The format of the exam paper will be similar to that of the Sample/Specimen Paper. In that case, the exam is likely to be divided into 3 or more sections and number of questions and marks allotted to each would vary.

As per the updates, the questions will have 4 options and students will have to choose the correct answer. The questions in ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper are also likely to carry more than 1 marks. The students are advised that they must go through the Maths sample paper and prepare for the paper accordingly.

Notably, the ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper’s Answer Key has been prepared by experts and teachers. However, the actual answers might be different and students must go through the chapters to cross-check the answers.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE Answer Key for Class 10 Maths was released by the experts. After going through the question papers, they prepared the preliminary answer key. Right now, only the CBSE Class 10 Maths Set 4 answer key is available. Answer keys for the remaining sets is expected later in the day.