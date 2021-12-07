ICSE Class 10 Term 1 Geography Paper Answer Key: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education on Tuesday conducted ICSE Class 10 Term 1 Geography Exam. Nearly 2 lakh students appeared for the paper. Soon after the exam was over, the experts have shared Answer Key for the students to check details and analyse their question. The Answer Keys have been provided only for reference. However, the ICSE Answer Key would be shared by the board with the schools later. Students must note that the Class 10 Geography exam was based on MCQs format.Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper, MCQs and Solutions Released: Student Can Check Details, Download PDF Link

Some of the students have said that the Class 10 Geography paper was surprisingly moderate to difficult. Or some, Section A/1 were slightly tricky and difficult. However, for some students, the questions from topics such as Climate and Water resources were easier than expected.

It must be noted that the ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper was conducted for 40 marks only. Within 1 hour, the students had to solve all the questions that had 4 options each. While, some questions carried 1 mark, there were a few others that carried more marks.

ICSE Geography Paper 2022 Answer Key

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key 1. C 2. A 3. A 4. B 5. C 6. C 7. C 8. B 9. A 10. B 11. (i) A (ii) A 12. B 13. (i) B (ii) B 14. D 15. C 16. C 17. (i) A (ii) B 18. (i) A (ii) C 19. A 20. C 21. (i) B (ii) D 22. B 23. B 24. A 25. C 26. C 27. B 28. D 29. A 30. A 31. A 32. C 33. B 34. A 35. C – – – –

Some of the students expressed that they had practiced the Class 10 Geography Specimen Paper and it helped them in doing the paper better.