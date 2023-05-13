Home

ICSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: CISCE Class 10 Results Expected Today at cisce.org. Direct Link Here

ICSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org, once declared.

Once the result is out, the download link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination(ICSE) today, May 13, 2023. CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE – cisce.org, once declared. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on ICSE Result, ICSE Topper List, and ICSE mark sheet.

