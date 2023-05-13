ZEE Sites

ICSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: CISCE Class 10 Results Expected Today at cisce.org. Direct Link Here

ICSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org, once declared.

Updated: May 13, 2023 12:13 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

ICSE Board Exam 2023 ISC Class 12 Exam Analysis student reactions
Once the result is out, the download link will be available on the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Live Updates

  • 12:39 PM IST

    ICSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: Login Credentials Required to Check CISCE Class 10 Results

    Unique Identification Number

    Index number.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    ICSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: How to Check CISCE Class 10 Results Via SMS?

    To get ICSE Results 2023 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    ICSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: How To Check ICSE 10th Result 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here


    Step 1:     Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) at cisce.org.


    Step 2:     Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage.


    Step 3:     Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code.


    Step 4:     Your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 will be declared on the screen.


    Step 5:     Download the CISCE ICSE Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    ICSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: List Of Websites To Check ICSE Results 2023

    1. cisce.org

    2. results.cisce.org

    3. results.nic.in

  • 12:21 PM IST

    ICSE Board Results 2023 LIVE: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the CISCE.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Official Website to Check Result

    cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination(ICSE) today, May 13, 2023. CISCE Class 10th Result 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE – cisce.org, once declared. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on ICSE Result, ICSE Topper List, and ICSE mark sheet. 

Also Read:

