ICSE Class 10 & 12 Compartment Exams: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will hold compartment exams for class 10 and 12 from October 6 to 9, the board said in an announcement on Wednesday. The results for the same will be out on October 17. Notably, the board had announced results for class 10 and 12 exams in July.

"Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding. While candidates are required to carry masks and sanitiser, use of gloves is optional," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The pending ICSE Class 10 and 12 exams were held from July 1 to 14. For ICSE Class 10 exams, the board recorded a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent while the pass percentage for the class 12 exams stood at 96.84 per cent. Due to the pandemic, the board had to cancel its pending exams.

The board had given an option to students to appear for the remaining exams or skip it. In case they chose to skip the board exams, their exams were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted. The marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.