ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Latest Update: In the latest development, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE class 10 board exams keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. The Council has also withdrawn the option for students to appear for the exam later. This was announced by board secretary Gerry Arathoon. The board had earlier cancelled the exams but had said that students who were not satisified with their internal assessment would have the option to appear at a later date. But now that option has been withdrawn and students will be rated on ‘fair and unbiased criterion’. However, the Council has asked all CISCE-affiliated schools to begin admission process for Class XI. Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams. Also Read - CISCE to allow candidates to take compartment exam in one subject only from 2019

“Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier, stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is of topmost priority and paramount importance,” Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE, said in the order. Also Read - ICSE, ISC results declared; girls outperform boys yet again

He said that the Council is committed to devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results and the criterion as well as the date of declaration for results will be announced later. Also Read - ICSE 10th Result 2018 Declared: Check CISCE Class 10 Results at cisce.org & results.nic.in

“In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest,” Arathoon said, adding that the status of class 12 exams remains same.

The development comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Following the CBSE announcement, a number of state boards also have postponed or cancelled their exams.

The CISCE exams last year had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment.