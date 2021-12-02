ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key 2021: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday conducted ICSE Class 10 History & Civics exam. Due to COVID pandemic, the ICSE History & Civics Term 1 exam was conducted with reduced syllabus. After the exam was concluded, the students were waiting for the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key to check their responses. Experts in the subject matter have shared the answer key and now the students can calculate their probable marks by comparing their answers. The students also can check the MCQs answers, questions and download the PDFs.

This year, around 2 lakh students are appearing in ICSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022. The exams are being held in MCQ format this year and all papers follow different patterns.

The students must note that the ICSE History, Civics Paper was conducted for 40 marks and the questions had 4 options, out of which students had to choose the correct answer.

Download ICSE Class 10 HCG Paper 1 2021 – PDF Link

As per the Question Paper review, the History part was a bit tricky and students had to re-read statements in order to give correct answers. Some of the questions were also difficult and were not expected.

On the other hand, in the Civics section, some questions took time to get solved as they needed someone to be very clear with the concept. Students after the exams said Class 10 History & Civics Question Paper’s difficulty level was similar to that of the Specimen Paper.

ICSE History & Civics Answer Key 2021

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer key Question No. Answer Key 1. C 2. B 3. B 4. C 5. D 6. A 7. C 8. D 9. A 10. C 11. D 12. A 13. C. 14. B 15. B 16. A 17. D 18. B 19. D 20. A 21. B 22. C 23. A 24. D 25. A 26. B 27. A 28. D 29. B 30. A 31. C 32. C Q33. (i) D (ii) C (iii) A (iv) C Q34. (i) D (ii) B (iii) A (iv) B – – – –

Students need to note that the Question Paper and Answer key have been shared by teachers and experts and are shared only for reference. The official answer key will be released soon and will likely be different.