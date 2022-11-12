CISCE Board Exam 2023: Council Likely to Release Class 10, ISC 12 Date Sheet by Nov 30. Check Updates Here

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023 Latest Update: The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) is likely to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 date sheet 2023 and the Indian School Certificate(ISC) Class 12 date sheet 2023 soon. As per the sources, the board is expected to release the ICSE and ISC class 10 and 12 timetables by November 30. However, the Board officials have not released any date or time regarding the same. Eligible students can check and download the ICSE class 10/ ISC Class 12th timetable, once released, by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The date sheets are usually made available 45 days prior to the exams, but this time, they may be made available earlier.

CISCE announced that in 2023, exams for the classes 10th and 12th will be conducted only once a year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” CISCE’s official statement reads. As per reports, the ICSE and ISC exam syllabus has been revised for some subjects.

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Important Details Here

The ICSE ISC Class 10 and 12 Board Exams Timetable is likely to be released soon.

The ICSE Class 10th, and 12th date sheets will include the subjects, dates, days, and timing of the examination.

Candidates planning to appear in the ICSE 10th exams 2023 have to choose a minimum of 6 subjects.

CISCE has proposed holding the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023.

For the ICSE board exams 2023, students must select a minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from the specified group.

Group 1 (compulsory): The internal ICSE board examination percentage will carry 80 marks. The internal assessment will be held for 20 marks.

The internal ICSE board examination percentage will carry 80 marks. The internal assessment will be held for 20 marks. Group 2: Students need to opt for a minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from group 2. Similar to group 1, there will be 80 marks for written papers and 20 marks for internal assessment.

Students need to opt for a minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from group 2. Similar to group 1, there will be 80 marks for written papers and 20 marks for internal assessment. Group 3: Herein, Candidates are required to choose 1 subject out of the available options. The written exam will be 50 marks. Meanwhile, the internal assessment will carry 50 marks allotment.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ICSE Class 10th/ ISC 12th Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th/ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023 .”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023 or ISC Class 12th datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

or will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD ISC Class 12 Specimen Question Papers

SAMPLE PAPERS

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examination and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination 2023 sample papers. For more details, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).